FIRST ALERT: Freezing temperatures the next two nights

A cool and breezy day! Clouds are d ropping in from the north and will hold back temperatures a bit. Most areas top off in the lower to middle 50s but will feel cooler because of the wind. Before the sun goes down, be sure to protect outdoor plants before freezing temperatures settle in overnight. A FREEZE WARNING goes into effect between 2-8 a.m. on Thursday.



A FREEZE WATCH is in effect for Friday morning and temperatures could be even colder. Friday afternoon, a southwest flow returns and temperatures respond by warming into the lower 60s.



Moisture returns over the weekend, which will set the stage for rain and storms.



Rain and storm chances increase first to the northwest on Saturday and move southeastward across central Alabama during the late afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures rise into the upper 60s.



A FIRST ALERT for a round of heavy and potentially strong storms on Saturday night and into Sunday morning. They’ll be strongest before sunrise and exit quickly. Don’t forget to change your clocks an hour ahead, and while doing so, replace the batteries in your smoke detector and weather radio.



Next week features drier weather and cooler than normal temperatures.



Tracking colder air on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.