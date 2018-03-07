Transparent season 5 probably won't air this year due to Jeffrey Tambor's firing

The Sopranos is coming back...sort of.More >>
The Sopranos is coming back...sort of.More >>
You're in for a bit of a wait for Season 5 of Transparent.More >>
You're in for a bit of a wait for Season 5 of Transparent.More >>
It'll be awhile before Stranger Things fans can return to the Upside Down, but here's a rundown of what we know is coming upMore >>
It'll be awhile before Stranger Things fans can return to the Upside Down, but here's a rundown of what we know is coming upMore >>
By Liam Mathews, Netflix is making its parental controls even more thorough.More >>
By Liam Mathews, Netflix is making its parental controls even more thorough.More >>
*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.