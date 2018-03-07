Transparent season 5 probably won't air this year due to Jeffrey Tambor's firing

By Liam Mathews, Netflix is making its parental controls even more thorough.

By Liam Mathews, Netflix is making its parental controls even more thorough.

It'll be awhile before Stranger Things fans can return to the Upside Down, but here's a rundown of what we know is coming up

It'll be awhile before Stranger Things fans can return to the Upside Down, but here's a rundown of what we know is coming up



By Keisha Hatchett,

You're in for a bit of a wait for Season 5 of Transparent.

In light of Jeffrey Tambor's dismissal from the Amazon series, production won't resume until the end of this year, meaning new episodes probably won't be released until 2019. Per the Hollywood Reporter, the show was originally supposed to go into production earlier with the new season slated to arrive by year's end. But given that creator Jill Soloway and the rest of the writing team are now charged with writing out the show's central character Maura, that previously expected arrival date likely won't be met.

Back in February, Amazon announced that Tambour's contract would not be renewed following an internal investigation into sexual harassment allegations made against him by one of his Transparent co-stars and a former assistant. The actor, who maintains his innocence, was effectively fired from the series.

The series will see another big change with Jill Gordon stepping in as the new showrunner beginning with Season 5. However, Soloway will remain with the show as a writer, director and executive producer.

And while Transparent is moving forward without Tambor, Gaby Hoffmann, Jay Duplass, Judith Light and Amy Landecker will all reprise their roles for the upcoming season.

Other Links From TVGuide.com

Transparent

Jill Soloway

Jeffrey Tambor