Jason Aldean, Bebe Rexha, Florida Georgia Line get ACM slots - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Jason Aldean, Bebe Rexha, Florida Georgia Line get ACM slots

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 2, 2017 file photo, Jason Aldean arrives at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. Aldean, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, and pop singer Bebe Rexha with Florida Geor... (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 2, 2017 file photo, Jason Aldean arrives at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. Aldean, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, and pop singer Bebe Rexha with Florida Geor...

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and pop singer Bebe Rexha with Florida Georgia Line will be performing at the Academy of Country Music Awards in April.

The ACMs announced the first round of performers Wednesday, which also included Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett.

Rexha and Florida Georgia Line will be performing their hit crossover duet "Meant to Be," which has been a top hit on Billboard's Hot Country chart for 14 weeks straight.

The leading nominees this year include Chris Stapleton with eight nominations and Rhett with six nominations.

The 53rd ACM Awards will be broadcast live on CBS from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 15.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Prescription opioids fail rigorous new test for chronic pain

    Prescription opioids fail rigorous new test for chronic pain

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 11:34 AM EST2018-03-06 16:34:00 GMT
    Thursday, March 8 2018 6:28 AM EST2018-03-08 11:28:02 GMT
    (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File). FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2010, file photo, a pharmacy technician poses for a picture with hydrocodone and acetaminophen tablets, also known as Vicodin, at the Oklahoma Hospital Discount Pharmacy in Edmond, Okla. Opioids incl...(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File). FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2010, file photo, a pharmacy technician poses for a picture with hydrocodone and acetaminophen tablets, also known as Vicodin, at the Oklahoma Hospital Discount Pharmacy in Edmond, Okla. Opioids incl...
    Prescription opioids fail rigorous new test in patients with chronic back pain or arthritis.More >>
    Prescription opioids fail rigorous new test in patients with chronic back pain or arthritis.More >>

  • Can ride-hailing companies cure medical transportation woes?

    Can ride-hailing companies cure medical transportation woes?

    Monday, March 5 2018 4:50 PM EST2018-03-05 21:50:51 GMT
    Thursday, March 8 2018 6:27 AM EST2018-03-08 11:27:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File). FILE- In this Jan. 31, 2018, file photo, a Lyft logo is installed on a Lyft driver's car next to an Uber sticker in Pittsburgh. Lyft and Uber are expanding deeper into health care by offering to take more patients to an...(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File). FILE- In this Jan. 31, 2018, file photo, a Lyft logo is installed on a Lyft driver's car next to an Uber sticker in Pittsburgh. Lyft and Uber are expanding deeper into health care by offering to take more patients to an...
    Lyft and Uber are expanding rides to the doctor with the bill going to care providers or insurers.More >>
    Lyft and Uber are expanding rides to the doctor with the bill going to care providers or insurers.More >>

  • US law poses dilemma for dying vets seeking lethal drugs

    US law poses dilemma for dying vets seeking lethal drugs

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 2:32 AM EST2018-03-07 07:32:06 GMT
    Thursday, March 8 2018 6:27 AM EST2018-03-08 11:27:41 GMT
    (AP Photo by Julie Watson). HOLD FOR USE WITH STORY MOVING WEDNESDAY, MARCH 7, 2018-In this Feb. 23, 2018 photo Air Force veteran Ed Warren, 82, and his wife, Jac Warren, 81, pose for a photo while visiting San Diego, to attend the Democrats' annual co...(AP Photo by Julie Watson). HOLD FOR USE WITH STORY MOVING WEDNESDAY, MARCH 7, 2018-In this Feb. 23, 2018 photo Air Force veteran Ed Warren, 82, and his wife, Jac Warren, 81, pose for a photo while visiting San Diego, to attend the Democrats' annual co...
    Life-ending drugs not allowed at government-run homes for veterans in California and others states that that have legalized physician-assisted deaths.More >>
    Life-ending drugs not allowed at government-run homes for veterans in California and others states that that have legalized physician-assisted deaths.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly