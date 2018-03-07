Tuscaloosa elementary school puts early focus on career preparation, workplace skills

This week, some Tuscaloosa students are getting an early start on entering the professional world. How early? These students are still in elementary school.

Students from Central Elementary School spent Monday and Tuesday shadowing professionals at workplaces across the city. The students worked alongside principals, administrative assistants, college administrators and more. Some of the students even got a chance to spend time in the University of Alabama Athletics Department.

Central Elementary School teacher Katherine Baxter said the purpose of the activity is to get students thinking early about what goes into certain careers and how what they enjoy doing in school can translate to a particular job.

Baxter recalled one student's excitement after the experience.

"She was like, 'Oh my gosh, they got to do this and they got to do that, oh we could do this,' so she's seeing things she otherwise wouldn't have been exposed to," Baxter said. "And that's broadening their horizons."

Baxter said this is the final round in a competition Central Elementary's students have been participating in this semester. The competition involves developing skills that will help them work toward a career, including "soft" skills that employers say students need to succeed in the workplace.

The winning student will receive a trip to Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.