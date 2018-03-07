UPDATE: Body found in East Lake Park identified - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

UPDATE: Body found in East Lake Park identified

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
A body has been found in the water at East Lake Park (Source: Kerry Nivens/WBRC) A body has been found in the water at East Lake Park (Source: Kerry Nivens/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A body found in the water at East Lake Park on Wednesday has been identified.

Police say Morris Tubbs, 32, of Birmingham drowned and there is no evidence of foul play.

