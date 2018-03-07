Spinach Salad w/ Hot Bacon Dressing

For the Salad:

4 cups fresh spinach, rinsed

1 cup grape tomatoes

½ cup sliced mushrooms

½ red onion, sliced

½ cup grated sharp cheddar cheese



For the dressing:

2 pieces bacon, diced small

2 tablespoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil

½ red onion, diced

1 teaspoon fresh minced garlic

1 pinch fresh cracked white pepper

1 pinch sea salt

1 splash chicken stock

2 tablespoons Honey mustard



In a salad bowl, assemble spinach, grape tomatoes, mushrooms, and sliced red onions, and cheddar cheese.



Preheat sauté pan, add olive oil, bacon, garlic & diced onions. Cook on high heat until garlic & onions start to become translucent and bacon becomes crispy. Deglaze the pan with the chicken stock; add the honey mustard, salt & white pepper. Simmer for about a minute. If you want the dressing thinner, add a little more honeymustard until it is the consistency that you desire.



When you are ready to serve the salad, pour mixture over the salad and lightly toss. Enjoy!

