Standoff underway in Birmingham - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Standoff underway in Birmingham

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Birmingham police are on the scene of a standoff. (Source: WBRC Video) Birmingham police are on the scene of a standoff. (Source: WBRC Video)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are on the scene of a standoff on 23rd Street South.

A 45-year-old armed man is inside with his sister, according to police.

Police have the street blocked off.

This is a developing story, so stay with us for updates.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly