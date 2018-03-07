Standoff in Birmingham ends

A standoff that started early Wednesday morning on 23rd Street South in Birmingham has ended.
Police say the 45-year-old man that was inside with his sister walked out of his apartment and is being checked out by paramedics.
This is a developing story, so stay with us for updates.
