Mickey: Sunshine today, but much cooler temperatures

Birmingham police are on the scene of a standoff on 23rd Street South.More >>
The suspect of an officer-involved shooting near Country Side Road and Highway 82 in Eoline has been identified.More >>
It's time for a cool change. Old man winter is not quite done with us yet. That cranky fella is bringing us highs only into the 50s today under mostly sunny skies and dropping into the low 30s to 20s tonight.More >>
Two people have been hospitalized after shooting overnight on a Birmingham interstate.More >>
It's a critical piece of legislation that could help make a new open air stadium in Birmingham more than just talk and it's up for a vote on Wednesday morning in the house committee.More >>
