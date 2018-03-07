Mickey: Sunshine today, but much cooler temperatures - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Mickey: Sunshine today, but much cooler temperatures

Mickey's forecast for March 7, 2018 (Source: WBRC Weather) Mickey's forecast for March 7, 2018 (Source: WBRC Weather)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

It's time for a cool change. Old man winter is not quite done with us yet. That cranky fella is bringing us highs only into the 50s today under mostly sunny skies and dropping into the low 30s to 20s tonight.

Tomorrow should be mostly sunny, with highs in the 50s again.

Friday morning could be our coldest morning in a while with temps averaging in the 20s in most locations.

The temps warm up this weekend, but we have a storm system rolling in.

Look for showers and thunderstorms to push our way Saturday. Saturday afternoon we see the showers. The storms look like they'll wait until Saturday night into the early morning hours of Sunday.

By Sunday afternoon the showers begin breaking up.

Look for sunshine to take us into early next week.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Standoff underway in Birmingham

    Standoff underway in Birmingham

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 8:43 AM EST2018-03-07 13:43:05 GMT
    (Source: WBRC) A standoff with an armed man is underway in Birmingham.(Source: WBRC) A standoff with an armed man is underway in Birmingham.
    (Source: WBRC) A standoff with an armed man is underway in Birmingham.(Source: WBRC) A standoff with an armed man is underway in Birmingham.

    Birmingham police are on the scene of a standoff on 23rd Street South. 

    More >>

    Birmingham police are on the scene of a standoff on 23rd Street South. 

    More >>

  • Suspect in Bibb Co. officer-involved shooting identified

    Suspect in Bibb Co. officer-involved shooting identified

    Sunday, March 4 2018 8:15 PM EST2018-03-05 01:15:46 GMT
    (Source: WBRC)(Source: WBRC)
    (Source: WBRC) A standoff with an armed man is underway in Birmingham.(Source: WBRC) A standoff with an armed man is underway in Birmingham.

    The suspect of an officer-involved shooting near Country Side Road and Highway 82 in Eoline has been identified.

    More >>

    The suspect of an officer-involved shooting near Country Side Road and Highway 82 in Eoline has been identified.

    More >>

  • Mickey: Sunshine today, but much cooler temperatures

    Mickey: Sunshine today, but much cooler temperatures

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 7:16 AM EST2018-03-07 12:16:23 GMT
    Mickey's forecast for March 7, 2018 (Source: WBRC Weather)Mickey's forecast for March 7, 2018 (Source: WBRC Weather)
    Mickey's forecast for March 7, 2018 (Source: WBRC Weather)Mickey's forecast for March 7, 2018 (Source: WBRC Weather)

    It's time for a cool change. Old man winter is not quite done with us yet. That cranky fella is bringing us highs only into the 50s today under mostly sunny skies and dropping into the low 30s to 20s tonight. 

    More >>

    It's time for a cool change. Old man winter is not quite done with us yet. That cranky fella is bringing us highs only into the 50s today under mostly sunny skies and dropping into the low 30s to 20s tonight. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly