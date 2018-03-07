2 people shot on I-59N in Birmingham

Two people suffered non-left threatening injuries in an interstate shooting. (Source: Greg Long/WBRC)

Two people have been hospitalized after a shooting overnight on a Birmingham interstate.

Five people were inside of one car when someone in another car started shooting around 1:30 a.m. near the 4th Avenue exit of I-59 North.

The victims-- a male and a female-- were both shot once and suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to Birmingham police. Both arrived at St. Vincents East for treatment.

Investigators say that they believe the shooting was not random.

