Downtown mural creating interest in upcoming World Games

The new mural was created to stir up conversation about the upcoming World Games. (Source: WBRC)

A new mural downtown is hoping to get you talking about the upcoming World Games.

You'll see a new mural next time you're driving down Richard Arrington between University and 7th Avenue South.

Artist, Marcus Fetch, said his goal for the artwork is to educate you about what the World Games actually are.

He's been working on this mural for a little over a week now.

"These large format graphics like this are a very easy way to catch somebody's eye and get their attention and say, 'Oh wow, this thing is real. It's coming,'" said DJ Mackovets, CEO of the 2021 World Games Organizing Committee.

Artist, Marcus Fetch said, "I'm also hoping once people from all over the world, and the athletes, and the families come into town, that they want to come right here to this spot and take photos with the mural in the background. That'd be really awesome."

The games are set for 2021.

Fetch said he hopes to have the mural completed this week.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.