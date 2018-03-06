FIRST ALERT: Freezing cold temperatures coming

Expect overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s with a mostly clear sky.

Cool temperatures will prevail Wednesday with highs in the lower 50s. Expect freezing temperatures by Thursday morning with overnight lows near freezing. Thursday will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the lower 50s. Expect clear skies in the forecast Thursday night with lows around 30. It will be a good idea to protect the pets and plants.

Friday will be mostly sunny a bit warmer with highs in the lower 60s. We will see a slight increase in cloud cover Friday night with lows in the mid-40s.

Big changes are coming for the weekend. Saturday looks wet with showers and even a few thunderstorms returning during the afternoon and evening. Highs Saturday will reach the mid-60s. Widespread rain is expected Saturday night with lows in the lower 50s. Rain will linger through Sunday. Highs will reach the lower 60s.

Expect sunshine back in the forecast Monday afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

