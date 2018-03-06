Auburn's Bruce Pearl miffed over All-SEC Team snub

When the basketball coaches from the Southeastern Conference release their All-SEC team, it’s a big deal to players and coaches - it’s an even bigger deal if you are a coach and you feel as if your players have been snubbed.
Such is the case with Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl who talked one-on-one with Christina Chambers on Tuesday. When the All-SEC first team was released, there was not an Auburn player included: Not Bryce Brown, not Jared Harper, not Mustafa Heron. Brown and Heron were named to the second team, and Pearl himself watched as Tennessee coach Rick Barnes was named the SEC Coach Of The Year.
What does Coach Pearl think of the coaches vote? He didn’t hold back on Tuesday afternoon. Check out the video above.
Here is the entire All-SEC team from the SECSports.com:
First Team All-SEC
Jaylen Barford, Arkansas
Chris Chiozza, Florida
Yante Maten, Georgia
Kevin Knox, Kentucky
Kassius Robertson, Missouri
Chris Silva, South Carolina
Grant Williams, Tennessee
Tyler Davis, Texas A&M
Second Team All-SEC
Collin Sexton, Alabama
Daryl Macon, Arkansas
Bryce Brown, Auburn
Jared Harper, Auburn
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kentucky
Quinndary Weatherspoon, Miss. State
Admiral Schofield, Tennessee
Jeff Roberson, Vanderbilt
All-Freshman
Collin Sexton, Alabama
Daniel Gafford, Arkansas
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kentucky
Kevin Knox, Kentucky
Tremont Waters, LSU
Nick Weatherspoon, Miss. State
Jontay Porter, Missouri
TJ Starks, Texas A&M
All-Defensive
Donta Hall, Alabama
Anfernee McLemore, Auburn
Chris Chiozza, Florida
Chris Silva, South Carolina
Robert Williams, Texas A&M
Coach of the Year: Rick Barnes, Tennessee
Player of the Year: Grant Williams, Tennessee
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Juwan Parker, Georgia
Co-Freshman of the Year: Collin Sexton, Alabama & Kevin Knox, Kentucky
Co-Sixth-Man of the Year: Jontay Porter, Missouri & Lamonté Turner, Tennessee
Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Chris Silva, South Carolina & Robert Williams, Texas A&M
