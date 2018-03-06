Auburn's Bruce Pearl miffed over All-SEC Team snub

When the basketball coaches from the Southeastern Conference release their All-SEC team, it’s a big deal to players and coaches - it’s an even bigger deal if you are a coach and you feel as if your players have been snubbed.

Such is the case with Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl who talked one-on-one with Christina Chambers on Tuesday. When the All-SEC first team was released, there was not an Auburn player included: Not Bryce Brown, not Jared Harper, not Mustafa Heron. Brown and Heron were named to the second team, and Pearl himself watched as Tennessee coach Rick Barnes was named the SEC Coach Of The Year.

What does Coach Pearl think of the coaches vote? He didn’t hold back on Tuesday afternoon. Check out the video above.

Here is the entire All-SEC team from the SECSports.com:

First Team All-SEC

Jaylen Barford, Arkansas

Chris Chiozza, Florida

Yante Maten, Georgia

Kevin Knox, Kentucky

Kassius Robertson, Missouri

Chris Silva, South Carolina

Grant Williams, Tennessee

Tyler Davis, Texas A&M

Second Team All-SEC

Collin Sexton, Alabama

Daryl Macon, Arkansas

Bryce Brown, Auburn

Jared Harper, Auburn

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kentucky

Quinndary Weatherspoon, Miss. State

Admiral Schofield, Tennessee

Jeff Roberson, Vanderbilt

All-Freshman

Collin Sexton, Alabama

Daniel Gafford, Arkansas

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kentucky

Kevin Knox, Kentucky

Tremont Waters, LSU

Nick Weatherspoon, Miss. State

Jontay Porter, Missouri

TJ Starks, Texas A&M

All-Defensive

Donta Hall, Alabama

Anfernee McLemore, Auburn

Chris Chiozza, Florida

Chris Silva, South Carolina

Robert Williams, Texas A&M

Coach of the Year: Rick Barnes, Tennessee

Player of the Year: Grant Williams, Tennessee

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Juwan Parker, Georgia

Co-Freshman of the Year: Collin Sexton, Alabama & Kevin Knox, Kentucky

Co-Sixth-Man of the Year: Jontay Porter, Missouri & Lamonté Turner, Tennessee

Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Chris Silva, South Carolina & Robert Williams, Texas A&M

