House approves legislation after grease pit drowning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers may require more secure covers on restaurant grease pits after a little girl's death in Auburn.

The House of Representatives voted 99-0 for the bill that would require locking manhole covers on the traps.

The bill is named the Sadie Grace Andrews Act after the 3-year-old who died in the accident last year. The child drowned after she fell through a lid covering a grease pit at an Auburn ice cream parlor.

Rep. Joe Lovvorn said he believed most restaurants were already in compliance, but he wanted to bring more awareness to the issue.

The girl's mother watched as lawmakers approved the bill Tuesday.

House members held a moment of silence to remember the girl.

Senators will now consider House changes to the bill.

