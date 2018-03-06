Karle’s Korner: Tua Tagovailoa already a Heisman favorite - really?

It’s been just over eight weeks since a freshman named Tua Tagovailoa led the Crimson Tide football team to the promised land, and while spring practice has yet to begin in Tuscaloosa, Tagovailoa is getting some Heisman love.

The Sporting News has released some early takes on the 2018 college football season, and among the publication’s predictions is that the Alabama sophomore-to-be may just walk away with the Heisman Trophy this December.

College football insiders and media alike love the way Tagovailoa steps into the pocket and throws tight spirals without fear - they cite the quarterback’s calm demeanor on the field, and they believe it will all add up to Tua taking home the most coveted trophy in college football.

That’s not all! While we don’t condone betting, the folks at Bovada in Las Vegas insist that Tagovailoa is one of the top four Heisman favorites (10-1 odds), trailing only QB Kahlil Tate of Arizona, RB Jonathan Taylor of Wisconsin, and RB Bryce Love of Stanford. Not bad for a young man who doesn’t know how much playing time he will get this fall as he will battle Jalen Hurts for the number one quarterback spot at Alabama.

