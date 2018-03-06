Angus McEachran, editor for 3 newspapers, has died

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - The Commercial Appeal says Angus McEachran, a former editor who oversaw the newspaper's coverage of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination, has died at age 78.

The newspaper reports that McEachran's daughter, Amanda LaMountain, said her father died Monday at a Memphis hospital from an unexpected illness.

McEachran began his newspaper career as a copy clerk at The Commercial Appeal in 1960 and retired in 2002 as its editor and president. He headed newspapers that won three Pulitzer Prizes, all under the former Scripps-Howard chain.

McEachran was serving as metro editor when King was killed in Memphis on April 4, 1968, and he steered the coverage of one of the biggest stories in the city's history.

He also served as editor of the Birmingham Post-Herald and the Pittsburgh Press.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.