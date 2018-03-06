Will Alabama make it to the NCAA Tournament?

This much we can say for certain - the Alabama men’s basketball team is on the NCAA Tournament bubble - will that bubble burst this week at the SEC Tournament in St. Louis?

While there will be some nervous Bama coaches and players watching the tournament selection show on Sunday, most experts believe that Alabama will need two wins in St. Louis this week to land in the Big Dance, and that means wins over Texas A&M on Thursday and Auburn on Friday.

After losing a fifth straight game last weekend, Alabama stands at 17-14 overall, 8-10 in the SEC. The team’s RPI is 58 (so-so) and its strength of schedule is 5 (impressive). Still, a team with a sub .500 conference record and a team that has lost five in row can make a tourney selection committee member forget about the Tide’s wins over Top-25 teams earlier this season.

So will the Tide’s fate boil down to a Friday match-up with SEC Tourney top-seed Auburn, the Tide’s arch rival? Can the Tigers put a dagger in the hearts of the Crimson Tide or can the Bama players rise to the occasion and clinch a spot in the NCAA Tourney with a win over the Tigers?

It was Tuesday afternoon when Bama coach Avery Johnson made his case on why his team deserves a bid. What do you think?

