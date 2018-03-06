Alabama to host Pro Day on Wednesday

The University of Alabama will host its annual Pro Day on Wednesday, March 7th.

Crimson Tide players participating in some portion of Pro Day includes: Bradley Bozeman, Rashaan Evans, Robert Foster, Joshua Frazier, Da’Shawn Hand, JC Hassenauer, Austin Johnson, Jamar King, Calvin Ridley, Bo Scarbrough, JK Scott, Cam Sims, and Levi Wallace.

Other players participating in meetings but are not scheduled to work out includes: Anthony Averett, Tony Brown, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Ronnie Harrison and Da’Ron Payne.

Coverage of the event will air live on the SEC Network from 11-2 p.m.

