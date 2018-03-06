NFL Draft Profiles: Calvin Ridley, Alabama Wide Receiver

Think of a slimmer version of the Oakland Raider’s Amari Cooper: That’s what the NFL people will tell you when they talk about former Alabama receiver Calvin Ridley.

A lanky 6’1” and 190 pounds, this receiver from Fort Lauderdale, Fla. quickly climbed up the all-time Crimson Tide receiving charts in only three seasons at the Capstone. Ridley ran a 4.43 forty at the NFL Combine - it’s uncertain if Ridley will run the forty again at Alabama Pro Day, as most athletes try the 40-yard run again only if they think they can improve on their Combine time.

The 2017 season at Bama was a solid one for Ridley, who had 63 catches and 5 TD’s. Through his UA career he’s chalked up 2700 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns.

The NFL scouts love Calvin Ridley’s concise route running, sure hands, and his threat to score at any time.

What NFL scouts don’t like is his thin frame. But look at what Amari Cooper has done with the Raiders after gaining weight.

Ridley is expected to be a first round NFL Draft pick, as most experts think that he could be chosen between 5th and 20th.

