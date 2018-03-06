NFL Draft Profiles: Rashaan Evans, Alabama Linebacker

The pride of Auburn, Alabama is an explosive tackler with some of the best sideline-to-sideline speed anywhere. Rashaan Evans stands 6’3”, 232 pounds and has a motor unlike many others.

In 2017 Evans tied for the Bama team lead in tackles with 74, and led the team with 13 tackles for loss.

Evans can flourish in a 4-3 or a 3-4 defensive scheme, and his great speed in pursuit remind some of the great Cornelius Bennett.

What do the NFL people like about Rashaan Evans? In addition to his great speed, it’s his explosive tackling. As for the negatives, a recurring groin injury in 2017 will result in plenty of the NFL scouts asking him about his injuries.

A team leader in 2017 and a go-to interview for the media, the outgoing Rashaan Evans is projected to be a late first round-early second round NFL Draft pick.

