NFL Draft Profiles: Da’Shawn Hand, Alabama Defensive Lineman

Coming out of high school in Woodbridge, VA, defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand was a two-time USA Today All-American and one of the top recruits in the nation.

The question going into Pro Day is, “Will Da’Shawn Hand show the NFL people that his talent has matched his potential?” Hand is a monster interior lineman at 6’4”, 300 pounds.

He had 27 tackles for the Crimson Tide in 2017, while missing a few games with a knee injury.

A physical lineman with lean muscle and strong tackling ability, NFL experts are also concerned with his urgency, something that he has lacked on occasion.

Hand ran an impressive 4.83 seconds in the NFL Combine’s 40-yard run, and his prototype NFL size makes him a ready-made NFL starter. Can Hand put his injuries in the past and show NFL coaches and scouts that his motor is up for the big time? That will be Da’Shawn Hand’s goal on Pro Day.

