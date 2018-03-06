NFL Draft Profiles: Da’Ron Payne, Alabama Defensive Tackle

A huge tackling machine with lean muscle and speed, Birmingham’s Da’Ron Payne is expected to have a brilliant NFL career. From his years at Shades Valley High School when he bench-pressed over 400 pounds, Payne was considered the strongest player on the 2017 Crimson Tide football team.

At 6’2”, 311 pounds, Payne ran a head-turning 4.91 seconds in the NFL Combine’s 40-yard run.

Payne had a monster season for the Tide in 2017 as had chalked up 53 tackles, 1 sack, an interception (Clemson) and a touchdown (Clemson). He saved his best for last as he dominated the line of scrimmage against Georgia in the national championship game.

The NFL scouts insist that Payne is NFL game-ready, with superb technique. A quiet young man who has an outgoing twin brother, the reserved Da’Ron Payne will be doing his talking this fall on the field.

Da’Ron Payne is projected to be a first round NFL Draft pick, as experts believe he will go off the board between the 5th and 15th picks.

