NFL Draft Profiles: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama Defensive Back

If there is one college football player in our state who is considered a slam dunk to be an NFL star, it’s Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick. The New Jersey native has NFL coaches and general managers drooling, as Fitzpatrick is a prototype DB who can play safety, cornerback and nickelback.

A unanimous All-American at Alabama, Fitzpatrick chalked up 60 tackles in 2017, and through his college career had 171 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 9 interceptions and 5 sacks. At 6’1”, 205 pounds with 9-and-a-half inch hands, Fitzpatrick is predicted to be a Top-5 NFL Draft pick.

A big body that can fly (Fitzpatrick ran a 4.47 forty at the NFL Combine), NFL scouts love his open field tackling, press coverage and instinctive playmaking.

Any negatives Fitzpatrick exhibits may come from his non-ideal height. Expect to see a lot of Minkah Fitzpatrick on Sunday afternoons this fall.

NFL.com Profile - Click Here

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.