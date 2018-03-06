Irondale business suffers loss after copper wire thefts

An Irondale business has been hit twice by copper thieves. Now the Irondale Police Department is looking for the public’s help to bring the thieves to justice.

About 3:30 a.m. on March 1, surveillance video shows a white male drives up to an electrical contracting company in Irondale. The man gets out of what police call a green Ford Ranger before they say he steals a spool of copper wiring.

Four days later, what appears to be a black Nissan Sentra returns to the same business for another copper theft.

Authorities call the thieves brazen. "Yes, they really are. Unfortunately, the business in the 2800 block of Commerce Boulevard was hit twice in less than a week," Sgt. Michael Mangina with the Irondale Police Department said.

Mangina said two men were spotted during the second theft getting out of the car. Mangina said the business lost about $2,000 worth of copper and damage to the business. "These white males did a lot of damage to the business. Cut locks. Entered buildings. They took a bunch of copper wire," Mangina said.

The company has video surveillance, but the camera is too far away to identify the men. Authorities believe someone can help them make an arrest. "I feel like there is somebody that knows who these guys are. I think there is somebody who will recognize these vehicles and help us solve this crime," Mangina said.

Anyone with information can contact the Irondale Police Department at 205-956-5990 or CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.

