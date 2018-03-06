Commissioner upset with Concord storm shelter delays

A Jefferson County Commissioner has had enough with delays for a storm shelter for Concord.

Commissioner Jimmie Stephens represents the area. He told department heads Tuesday that people in Concord are not happy and they are giving him heat about the lack of a storm shelter for protection against a tornado.

The 2011 tornado devastated the area. A storm shelter remains unfinished because the original contractor went bankrupt. The process of getting a new contractor has run into other delays. Stephens fears the area may not get a storm shelter until during the upcoming tornado season.

"We have a storm season coming up and we have been very fortunate. It's not if we are going to have a storm season down there, it's when we are going to have one," Stephens said.

Stephens said he is holding County Manager Tony Petelos and other department heads accountable for getting the work done.

