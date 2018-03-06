11 illegal gambling machines found on Queenstown Road - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

11 illegal gambling machines found on Queenstown Road

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police responded to a tip about illegal gambling machines in the 2000 block of Queenstown Road on Monday.

After an investigation of the location, police found 11 gambling machines.

Detectives took possession of all the machines.

Police say charges are pending on the individuals operating the facility.

