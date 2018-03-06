Latin hitmaker Residente to receive BMI Champion Award - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Latin hitmaker Residente to receive BMI Champion Award

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP). In this Nov. 9, 2017 file photo, Puerto Rican rapper Residente, founder of the group Calle 13, poses for a portrait in New York. Residente will receive the BMI Champion Award at the BMI Latin Awards this month. The p... (Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP). In this Nov. 9, 2017 file photo, Puerto Rican rapper Residente, founder of the group Calle 13, poses for a portrait in New York. Residente will receive the BMI Champion Award at the BMI Latin Awards this month. The p...

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Grammy-winning Latin rapper Residente will receive the BMI Champion Award at the BMI Latin Awards this month.

The performing rights organization says in a statement Tuesday that Residente will be the first act to receive the honor in the 25-year history of its Latin Awards. The event takes place March 20 in Beverly Hills, California.

Residente is best known for his work in the Puerto Rican rap group Calle 13. He is the most decorated Latin Grammy act of all time with 24 wins.

Residente's self-titled solo debut, released last year, won him a Grammy in January. He will receive the BMI honor for his career achievements and philanthropy.

"Despacito" hitmaker Luis Fonsi will earn the BMI President's Award at the event, which honors Latin music's top songwriters and publishers.

