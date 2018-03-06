SEC coaches name Tennessee's Williams player of the year - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

SEC coaches name Tennessee's Williams player of the year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - SEC coaches have selected Tennessee forward Grant Williams is the Southeastern Conference player of the year and Volunteers coach Rick Barnes is the coach of the year.

The coaches also named Alabama's Collin Sexton and Kentucky's Kevin Knox as co-freshmen of the year. South Carolina's Chris Silva and Texas A&M's Robert Williams were co-defensive players of the year.

First-team all-SEC picks included Williams, Knox, Arkansas' Jaylen Barford, Florida's Chris Chiozza, Georgia's Yante Maten, Missouri's Kassius Robertson, South Carolina's Chris Silva and Texas A&M's Tyler Davis.

The second team includes Sexton, Arkansas' Daryl Macon, Auburn's Bryce Brown and Jared Harper, Kentucky's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Mississippi State's Quinndary Weatherspoon, Tennessee's Admiral Schofield and Vanderbilt's Jeff Roberson.

Missouri's Jontay Porter and Tennessee's Lamonte' Turner are co-sixth men of the year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    A'ja Wilson helped eighth-ranked South Carolina become the first Southeastern Conference women's program to win four consecutive tournament titles Sunday.

    New details of payments to players in a federal investigation that has lurked in the shadows since first rocking college basketball last fall mark the latest threat to the sport's basic foundation, showing the breadth of alleged corruption.

    Bryce Brown scored 29 points, making eight 3-pointers, and No. 14 Auburn claimed at least a share of the Southeastern Conference title with a 79-70 comeback victory over South Carolina on Saturday.

