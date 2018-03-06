FDA clears DNA test to spot cancer genes, but with warnings - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

FDA clears DNA test to spot cancer genes, but with warnings

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. regulators have approved the first direct-to-consumer breast cancer gene test.

But the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday it will require warnings about the limitations of the genetic information from California-based 23andMe.

The test, which analyzes DNA from saliva, can only detect three out of more than 1,000 known inherited BRCA gene mutations. It cannot determine a person's overall risk of developing cancer.

The FDA says the test is not a substitute for regular medical checkups and should not be used to make any medical decisions. Most cancers are not caused by genetic mutations, and the ones tracked by the test aren't the most common BRCA mutations.

The FDA blocked 23andMe from offering genetic health information in 2013. The company has gradually won clearance to reintroduce some testing services.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Dry ice is 'die ice' for New York City's rat population

    Dry ice is 'die ice' for New York City's rat population

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:51 AM EST2018-03-06 15:51:27 GMT
    Thursday, March 8 2018 7:36 AM EST2018-03-08 12:36:05 GMT
    New York City is using dry ice to reduce its rat population; experts say frozen carbon dioxide effectively kills rats but doesn't harm birds of prey.More >>
    New York City is using dry ice to reduce its rat population; experts say frozen carbon dioxide effectively kills rats but doesn't harm birds of prey.More >>

  • Judge: Man accused of McDormand Oscar theft will be released

    Judge: Man accused of McDormand Oscar theft will be released

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 8:42 PM EST2018-03-08 01:42:54 GMT
    Thursday, March 8 2018 7:27 AM EST2018-03-08 12:27:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). Terry Bryant, left, appears with his attorney Daniel Brookman in Los Angeles Superior Court Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Bryant, who is charged with stealing Frances McDormand's best actress Oscar will be released on his own ...(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). Terry Bryant, left, appears with his attorney Daniel Brookman in Los Angeles Superior Court Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Bryant, who is charged with stealing Frances McDormand's best actress Oscar will be released on his own ...
    A man who is charged with stealing Frances McDormand's best actress Oscar will be released on his own recognizance.More >>
    A man who is charged with stealing Frances McDormand's best actress Oscar will be released on his own recognizance.More >>

  • Back to school: West Virginia teachers return to classroom

    Back to school: West Virginia teachers return to classroom

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 11:44 PM EST2018-03-07 04:44:59 GMT
    Thursday, March 8 2018 7:26 AM EST2018-03-08 12:26:29 GMT
    (Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP). Teachers and school personnel celebrate after the state Senate approved a bill to increase state workers pay across the board by 5 percent at the capitol in Charleston, W.Va., on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. T...(Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP). Teachers and school personnel celebrate after the state Senate approved a bill to increase state workers pay across the board by 5 percent at the capitol in Charleston, W.Va., on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. T...

    West Virginia's teachers, following a paralyzing 9-day classroom walkout, head back to school after the governor signs a 5 percent pay raise.

    More >>

    West Virginia's teachers, following a paralyzing 9-day classroom walkout, head back to school after the governor signs a 5 percent pay raise.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly