Walker Co. family offers reward money for information on missing loved one

Denton Hill was last seen Feb. 23 near Empire (Source: Family)

Walker County authorities are looking for a missing man.

Denton Hill, 24, was last seen in the Empire area on February 23rd.

He is described as 6'2" tall and weighs 150 lbs.

Hill's family believes something has happened to him and they are offering a $500 reward for information that leads to him.

Anyone who knows something about where Hill is can call Sumiton police at 205-648-3261.

