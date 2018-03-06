Stranger Things: everything we know about season 3

Jennifer Lawrence was once again the hero we didn't know we needed at the 2018 Academy Awards.

It'll be awhile before Stranger Things fans can return to the Upside Down, but while we're all anxiously waiting for Season 3 to premiere, here's a rundown of what we know is coming up on Netflix's supernatural hit:

1. It will likely premiere in 2019. Stranger Things was renewed for Season 3 way back in December 2017, and production is set to begin in April. However, the new season probably won't premiere until 2019, according to star David Harbour -- and the exact date is anyone's guess. (Season 1 was released in July; Season 2 dropped just in time for Halloween, in October.)

2. There will be a time jump. Show creators the Duffer Brothers have said that Season 3 will incorporate a time jump, much as the sophomore season did. But just how long we'll be moving forward is unclear for now.

3. The show will introduce new characters. While this hasn't officially been confirmed, some Stranger Things superfan sleuths on the Internet have uncovered what might be character descriptions for new roles to be cast ahead of Season 3. They include Mayor Larry Kline, a middle-aged politician who's described as "pathetic and driven only by his own interests;" a misogynistic news anchor named Bruce; and "Miss Patricia" Brown, an older woman who may have something to do with the bizarre goings-on in Hawkins, Indiana.

Another new character that has been confirmed (though whose name has not yet been revealed) is an "alternative girl" who will be played by Maya Thurman-Hawke, the 19-year-old daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke. As reported on Deadline, the character is "equal parts sharp and playful. Bored with her mundane day job, she just wants a little excitement in her life... and gets more than she bargained for when she uncovers a dark secret in Hawkins."

4. More Erica! We'll be seeing a lot more of Lucas' (Caleb McLaughlin) precocious little sister Erica in Season 3, with actress Priah Ferguson being upped to a series regular. And this time, she and a group of her friends will take center stage to protect the residents of Hawkins from an ominous new threat.

5. A new threat. Which brings us to the most intriguing tidbit: There will be a new danger in Season 3, one that the Duffer Brothers have only described as "unexpected." Start speculating!

Seasons 1 and 2 of Stranger Things are available to stream on Netflix.

