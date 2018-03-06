Tuscaloosa County Volunteer Fire Department burglarized; trucks stolen, abandoned

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after the Mayfield Volunteer Fire Department, not far from the Tuscaloosa-Fayette County Line, was burglarized early Tuesday morning. The Mayfield Fire Chief says not only was the station burglarized, but two fire trucks were stolen, then run off the road and abandoned.



Chief Tim Brown says a citizen called him early this morning after they saw two of his department's trucks off the side of Hwy 171. Brown says he found someone had forced their way into the department, loaded up one of the fire trucks with supplies, then left the trucks stuck on the side of the road.



Wreckers had to retrieve the vehicles. They were driven back to the station, but the extent of the damage to them was unclear Tuesday morning.



Brown says until the investigation is complete, his department has no equipment to serve the community. He says his department has been the victim of attempted burglaries before, but nothing like this.



"Infuriated," Brown said, describing his reaction. "We're volunteers, we work on a fixed income of donations. We work our rear ends off all year to keep the doors open and all. And we get this done to us, vandalized and all that. It infuriates me."



There was also a tractor and another vehicle at the scene where sheriff's deputies were investigating, but authorities have not determined exactly how those may be involved.



Brown also said he had not yet had an opportunity to fully evaluate the station to see if any additional property is missing or damaged.

