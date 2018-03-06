2018 Lion King Trivia Contest

1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by WBRC, LLC P.O. 6 Birmingham, AL 35201 and Theater League 9001 State Line Rd., Suite 110, Kansas City, MO, 64114 (“Sponsor(s)”). The promotion will be held Wednesday March 7, 2018 and Friday March 9, 2018. Entries must be received each day by 9:00am. Entries must be received by 9:00am. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.

2. Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter or win. This promotion is open only to legal U.S. residents of the following counties in the station’s viewing area: Bibb, Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Cullman, DeKalb, Etowah, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Marion, Marshall, Pickens, Randolph, St. Clair, Shelby, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa, Walker and Winston, who are 19 years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees and immediate family members of employees of Raycom Media, Inc., WBRC, LLC, Theater League, the other Sponsor(s), and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this promotion. Only one entry per household will be accepted, and multiple entries will be disqualified.

3. How to Enter. Watch WBRC’s FOX6 Good Day Alabama weekdays between the hours of 4:00AM and 9:00AM Wednesday March 7, 2018 and Friday March 9, 2018. When the “call to action” is announced, the 1st caller into the station after the call to action, callers will be given the opportunity to become a winner by answering a LION KING related trivia question. If a contestant answers incorrectly, sponsor will allow the second caller an opportunity to answer that same trivia question. Sponsor will continue to give the next caller in the order in which calls are received an opportunity to answer the trivia question until a contestant answers correctly. The call-in number will be announced on air when the "call to action" is made. All entries become the property of Sponsor(s), and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to use any information submitted by entrants.

Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for lost, late, illegible, misdirected or mutilated entries, including due to transmission, technical, and/or network failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any hardware or software (whether originating with sender or Sponsor(s)), telephonic failures, human error, or any other error or malfunction.

By entering this promotion, entrant agrees that WBRC-TV and the other Sponsor(s) of this promotion may provide entrant with promotional materials and that WBRC-TV may release entrant’s personally identifiable registration information to the other Sponsor(s) for that purpose. WBRC-TV is not responsible for the use of entrant’s personally identifiable information by the other Sponsor(s).

4. Prize(s). Three (3) prizes will be awarded, one (1) each day. Winners will receive a voucher to be exchanged for two (2) tickets to for Disney’s The Lion King at the Legacy Arena at Birmingham Jefferson Civic Complex. Voucher must be exchanged for tickets show Wednesday March 14, 2018. Seats are only guaranteed against a sell out until March 13, 2018. The approximate retail value of each prize is $166.00.

No prize may be exchanged for cash, transferred, or assigned by the winner(s). Sponsor(s) reserve the right to substitute a prize, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded.

5. How the Prizes are Awarded. First prize winners will be notified at the time of their calls. At the time of notification, winners must provide their correct name, address, and telephone number.

6. Odds of Winning. Odds of being a first prize winner depends on the number of entries received and the order in which telephone calls are received and whether the contestants’ answers to the trivia question are correct.

7. Prize Limitations: Only one (1) winner per household. Individuals are eligible to win only one (1) prize from WBRC-sponsored competitions within any 30-day period, regardless of the number of giveaways entered. Winner of the Competition must claim the prize by Tuesday March 13, 2018 or the prize will be forfeited.

8. Conditions of Acceptance of Prize. Driver’s license or other appropriate picture state issued identification is required to claim a prize. The winner(s) will be required to execute and return a release and affidavit of eligibility at the station on normal business days between 8:30AM – 4:00PM by Tuesday March 13, 2018 or the prize will be forfeited. A winner must take possession of his or her prize by Tuesday March 13, 2018 or the prize will be forfeited.

Winner(s) will be solely responsible for any and all local, state, and federal taxes, as well as license and registration fees, transportation costs, gratuities and other items of an incidental nature. WBRC-TV will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one-year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner(s) will receive a Form 1099 from WBRC-TV if WBRC-TV reports any winnings to the Internal Revenue Service.

Each winner agrees to the use of his or her name and likeness in publicity without any additional compensation, except where prohibited by law. By entering this promotion, each winner acknowledges that WBRC-TV, and all other sponsors and venues, have the right to publicize and broadcast each winner’s name, voice, and likeness, the fact that he or she won, and all matters incidental thereto.

9. Limitation on Liability. By entering this promotion, each entrant forever discharges and releases Sponsor(s), its/their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability, claims, causes of action, suits, and demands of any kind arising from or in connection with the promotion, including, without limitation, responsibility for property damage, loss of life, or personal injury or death resulting from or in connection with participating in the promotion or from or in connection with use or receipt of the prize(s), however caused.

10. Sponsor’s Reservation of Rights. These official rules are subject to modification by WBRC-TV. In the event of a dispute, all decisions made by WBRC-TV are final and binding. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to disqualify any person who tampers with the entry process or the operation of Sponsor’s/Sponsors’ web site(s), or who otherwise acts in violation of these official rules. Sponsor(s) further reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, or modify this promotion if, for any reason, the promotion is not capable of completion as planned (including, but not limited to, for the following reasons: infection by computer virus, technical corruption, force majeure, or non-authorized human intervention that compromises or affects the administration, fairness, integrity, security, or proper conduct of the promotion).

11. List of Winners. For a list of winners, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to P.O. Box 6, Birmingham, AL between March 12, 2018 and April 6, 2018.