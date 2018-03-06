FIRST ALERT: Freezing temperatures Thursday, Friday mornings

Increasing sunshine on Tuesday, breezy and warming into the middle and upper 60s. A reinforcing shot of colder air arrives on Wednesday and temperatures start off in the frosty range. If you have any sensitive plants outside, bring them in before tonight.



Wednesday starts off in the middle 30s and finishes in the middle 50s, which is below normal. We will see a breeze from the northwest and partly sunny skies. More clouds will develop north of I-20.



A FIRST ALERT remains for freezing temperatures both Thursday and Friday morning. Temperatures will dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s, which could be harmful to new blossoms if not protected. Definitely cover up sensitive plants or bring them inside if possible. Water them thoroughly on Wednesday night too.



Temperatures start to turn around over the weekend in response to our next storm system that will bring rain and some storms to the state on Saturday. Greatest coverage is expected during the afternoon and evening hours.



A FIRST ALERT for widespread storms on Saturday night into Sunday morning, some of which could be strong. The sky clears and the storms exit quickly on Sunday and temperatures warm up.



Cooler weather and some frosty mornings are expected next week, though I don’t see anything too extreme at this time.



Tracking increasing sunshine on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

