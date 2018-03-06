SpaceX racks up 50th launch of Falcon 9 rocket - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

SpaceX racks up 50th launch of Falcon 9 rocket

(Craig Bailey/Florida Today via AP). A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off early Tuesday, March 6, 2018, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla. The rocket is carrying the Hispasat 30W-6 communications satellite. (Craig Bailey/Florida Today via AP). A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off early Tuesday, March 6, 2018, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla. The rocket is carrying the Hispasat 30W-6 communications satellite.
(Craig Bailey/Florida Today via AP). A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off early Tuesday, March 6, 2018, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla. The rocket is carrying the Hispasat 30W-6 communications satellite. (Craig Bailey/Florida Today via AP). A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off early Tuesday, March 6, 2018, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla. The rocket is carrying the Hispasat 30W-6 communications satellite.

By MARCIA DUNN
AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - SpaceX is marking the 50th launch of a Falcon 9 rocket, its satellite-delivery workhorse.

The latest Falcon took flight from Cape Canaveral, Florida, early Tuesday, successfully hoisting a massive communications satellite for Spain's Hispasat corporation. The orbiting satellite is almost as big as a city bus.

No attempt was made to recover the first-stage booster. Waves offshore were too rough for a barge landing.

SpaceX has been flying the Falcon 9 since mid-2010. Fifty launches in less than eight years is a pretty good clip, by rocket standards.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk says via Twitter that he can't believe it's already been 50 launches and that just 10 years ago, the company couldn't even reach orbit with the little, original Falcon 1.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Directors departing Wynn Resorts' board as lawsuits pile up

    Directors departing Wynn Resorts' board as lawsuits pile up

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 3:42 PM EST2018-03-07 20:42:17 GMT
    Wednesday, March 7 2018 8:23 PM EST2018-03-08 01:23:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File). FILE- In this Feb. 19, 2018, file photo, Wynn Las Vegas is pictured in Las Vegas. The state of Oregon has sued Nevada gambling mogul Steve Wynn and the board of directors of Wynn Resorts Ltd. for allegedly failing to act...(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File). FILE- In this Feb. 19, 2018, file photo, Wynn Las Vegas is pictured in Las Vegas. The state of Oregon has sued Nevada gambling mogul Steve Wynn and the board of directors of Wynn Resorts Ltd. for allegedly failing to act...
    The state of Oregon has sued Nevada gambling mogul Steve Wynn and the board of directors of Wynn Resorts Ltd. for failing to act in the best interests of shareholders and stop a pervasive pattern of sexual...More >>
    The state of Oregon has sued Nevada gambling mogul Steve Wynn and the board of directors of Wynn Resorts Ltd. for failing to act in the best interests of shareholders and stop a pervasive pattern of sexual misconduct at the company.More >>

  • Alabama: 1 dead, another student hurt in school shooting

    Alabama: 1 dead, another student hurt in school shooting

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 6:32 PM EST2018-03-07 23:32:30 GMT
    Wednesday, March 7 2018 8:22 PM EST2018-03-08 01:22:23 GMT
    Police say two students have been shot in accidental shooting at Alabama high school, one with life-threatening injuries.More >>
    Police say two students have been shot in accidental shooting at Alabama high school, one with life-threatening injuries.More >>

  • Gun legislation passes Florida House, goes to governor

    Gun legislation passes Florida House, goes to governor

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 11:12 AM EST2018-03-07 16:12:01 GMT
    Wednesday, March 7 2018 8:16 PM EST2018-03-08 01:16:33 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz is in Broward County, FL, jail, accused of the deadly school shooting in Parkland, FL. (Source: Broward County Sheriff)Nikolas Cruz is in Broward County, FL, jail, accused of the deadly school shooting in Parkland, FL. (Source: Broward County Sheriff)

    A grand jury considering charges against the 19-year-old suspected of killing 17 people at a Florida high school is expected to hear from the family he had been living with after his mother died late last year.

    More >>

    A grand jury considering charges against the 19-year-old suspected of killing 17 people at a Florida high school is expected to hear from the family he had been living with after his mother died late last year.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly