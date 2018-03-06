Man charged in connection to stolen, wrecked firetrucks in Tuscaloosa Co.

Two firetrucks were stolen and wrecked from the Mayfield Volunteer Fire Dept. (Source: Terri Brewer)

Tuscaloosa County authorities have identified the person who they say stole and then wrecked two firetrucks from a volunteer fire department.

The water and brush trucks belonged to the Mayfield Volunteer Fire Department. Authorities found the trucks wrecked on Highway 171 Tuesday morning.

After a thorough investigation, authorities have identified the suspect as 32-year-old Randall Colby Glasgow.

Police say Glasgow was arrested and charged with three counts of unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle, three counts of first-degree theft of property, and one count of third-degree burglary.

Glasgow is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on $156,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.