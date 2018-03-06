Man charged in connection to stolen, wrecked firetrucks in Tusca - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Man charged in connection to stolen, wrecked firetrucks in Tuscaloosa Co.

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
By Sara Hampton, Digital Content Producer
Two firetrucks were stolen and wrecked from the Mayfield Volunteer Fire Dept. (Source: Terri Brewer) Two firetrucks were stolen and wrecked from the Mayfield Volunteer Fire Dept. (Source: Terri Brewer)
Randall Colby Glasgow, 32. (Source: Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Department) Randall Colby Glasgow, 32. (Source: Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Department)
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Tuscaloosa County authorities have identified the person who they say stole and then wrecked two firetrucks from a volunteer fire department.

The water and brush trucks belonged to the Mayfield Volunteer Fire Department. Authorities found the trucks wrecked on Highway 171 Tuesday morning.

After a thorough investigation, authorities have identified the suspect as 32-year-old Randall Colby Glasgow.

Police say Glasgow was arrested and charged with three counts of unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle, three counts of first-degree theft of property, and one count of third-degree burglary.

Glasgow is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on $156,000 bond.

