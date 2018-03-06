2 fire trucks stolen, wrecked in Tuscaloosa Co.

Two fire trucks were stolen and wrecked from the Mayfield Volunteer Fire Dept. (Source: Terri Brewer)

Tuscaloosa County authorities are looking for the people who stole and then wrecked two fire trucks from a volunteer fire department.

The water and brush trucks belonged to the Mayfield Volunteer Fire Department. Authorities found the trucks wrecked on Highway 171 Tuesday morning.

