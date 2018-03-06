Trump jokes about low ratings for Oscars broadcast

WASHINGTON (AP) - Former reality TV star Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday that the problem with the Oscars is "we don't have Stars anymore" - except for him. Just kidding, the president hastened to add.

Viewership of Sunday's Academy Awards broadcast plunged to a record-low viewership of 26.5 million people.

According to the Nielsen company, that's a 20 percent drop from the 33 million people who watched last year's show.

Trump tweeted Tuesday: "Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY. Problem is, we don't have Stars anymore - except your President (just kidding, of course)!"

Sunday's broadcast included a few barbs that host Jimmy Kimmel directed at the White House.

