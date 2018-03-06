Trump jokes about low ratings for Oscars broadcast - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Trump jokes about low ratings for Oscars broadcast

WASHINGTON (AP) - Former reality TV star Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday that the problem with the Oscars is "we don't have Stars anymore" - except for him. Just kidding, the president hastened to add.

Viewership of Sunday's Academy Awards broadcast plunged to a record-low viewership of 26.5 million people.

According to the Nielsen company, that's a 20 percent drop from the 33 million people who watched last year's show.

Trump tweeted Tuesday: "Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY. Problem is, we don't have Stars anymore - except your President (just kidding, of course)!"

Sunday's broadcast included a few barbs that host Jimmy Kimmel directed at the White House.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • WWII aircraft carrier found in Coral Sea by Allen expedition

    WWII aircraft carrier found in Coral Sea by Allen expedition

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 2:01 AM EST2018-03-07 07:01:40 GMT
    Wednesday, March 7 2018 5:53 AM EST2018-03-07 10:53:10 GMT
    (U.S. Navy via AP). FILE - In this 1942 file photo, crew abandons the USS Lexington after the decks of the aircraft carrier sunk in the Battle of the Coral Sea during World War II. A piece of prized World War II U.S. naval history, the wreckage of the ...(U.S. Navy via AP). FILE - In this 1942 file photo, crew abandons the USS Lexington after the decks of the aircraft carrier sunk in the Battle of the Coral Sea during World War II. A piece of prized World War II U.S. naval history, the wreckage of the ...
    An expedition funded by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen has found the wreckage of the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which was sunk by the Japanese in the Battle of the Coral Sea.More >>
    An expedition funded by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen has found the wreckage of the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which was sunk by the Japanese in the Battle of the Coral Sea.More >>

  • Porn star sues Trump over nondisclosure agreement

    Porn star sues Trump over nondisclosure agreement

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 9:21 PM EST2018-03-07 02:21:51 GMT
    Wednesday, March 7 2018 5:52 AM EST2018-03-07 10:52:59 GMT
    (Source: CNN)(Source: CNN)

    An adult film actress is suing President Donald Trump and wants a California judge to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.

    More >>

    An adult film actress is suing President Donald Trump and wants a California judge to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.

    More >>

  • Trump administration suing California over sanctuary laws

    Trump administration suing California over sanctuary laws

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 9:41 PM EST2018-03-07 02:41:37 GMT
    Wednesday, March 7 2018 5:52 AM EST2018-03-07 10:52:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file). FILE -- In this Tuesday Feb. 27, 2018 file photo is Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaking at the National Association of Attorneys General Winter Meeting in Washington. Sessions will speak before the California Peace Off...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file). FILE -- In this Tuesday Feb. 27, 2018 file photo is Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaking at the National Association of Attorneys General Winter Meeting in Washington. Sessions will speak before the California Peace Off...
    The Trump administration is suing to block California laws that extend protections for immigrants living in the United States illegally.More >>
    The Trump administration is suing to block California laws that extend protections for immigrants living in the United States illegally.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly