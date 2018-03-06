Mickey: Sunshine this afternoon, much colder temperatures later this week

The start of our Tuesday is quite wet. Give yourself a bit more time during the morning drive. Most of our rain should be moving out by 9 a.m.

Forecast models are showing clearing skies by noon. Expect highs today to reach the mid to upper 60s in most areas.

We have some cooler temperatures headed our way for the next few days, with highs dropping into the 50s and overnight lows into the upper 20s under mostly clear skies.

It should be a little warmer on Friday.

Saturday brings a developing storm system pushing into our area during the afternoon and evening hours. We could see some strong storms through Saturday evening.

The rain and storms will likely continue through Sunday afternoon.

Clouds will likely be slow to clear on Monday, but expect sunshine to break out for much of our next workweek.

Our long range forecast could see more rain for our following weekend as well.

