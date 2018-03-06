Pedestrian struck, killed as she tried to cross interstate

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian in Birmingham.

Al.com reports that the woman was struck and killed as she tried to cross Interstate 59 North on Monday evening.

Birmingham police Lt. Peter Williston says the woman was pronounced dead at the scene near the Arkadelphia Road exit.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.

