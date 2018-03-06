Suspects sought in 2 shootings in Tuscaloosa 30 minutes apart; V - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Suspects sought in 2 shootings in Tuscaloosa 30 minutes apart; Victims in critical condition

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -

Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide investigators are looking for suspects in two shootings Monday night. Both victims are in critical condition.

Around 8:15 pm, the Tuscaloosa Police Department responded to the 600 block of Dogwood Lane on a shooting call.  When they arrived on the scene, they learned an 18-year-old male had been shot in the stomach and taken to DCH Regional Medical Center. 

Investigators believe the victim was standing outside with other people when a car drove by and someone from inside fired at least one time.  Investigators are speaking with witnesses to identify suspects and a possible motive.

About 30 minutes later, TPD responded to the 2800 block of Short 16th Street on another shooting.  A 29-year-old male had been shot in the chest and transported to DCH. 

Investigators have learned the victim may have been at a party prior to the shooting, but investigators do not know if anything at the party contributed to the shooting. Investigators are interviewing witnesses to gather information on a suspect and motive.

