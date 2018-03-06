EU lawmaker says any counter-tariffs should 'really hurt' US - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

EU lawmaker says any counter-tariffs should 'really hurt' US

BERLIN (AP) - The chairman of the European Parliament's international trade committee says the EU should target American goods that will "really hurt" the United States if President Donald Trump goes ahead with threats to raise tariffs on foreign-made steel or cars.

Bernd Lange says the European Union doesn't have to match U.S. tariffs cent for cent, but should carefully aim at American exports such as soya bean, sweetcorn and corn.

Lange told public broadcaster rbb-Inforadio on Tuesday that the Europeans should take "measures that really hit home."

He expressed hope that "reasonable" voices in the United States would prevent Trump from imposing the tariffs.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Uber sued after data stolen by hackers covered up

    Uber sued after data stolen by hackers covered up

    Monday, March 5 2018 11:10 AM EST2018-03-05 16:10:40 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 7:15 AM EST2018-03-06 12:15:13 GMT
    Pennsylvania's attorney general is suing the ride-hailing company Uber, saying it broke state law when it failed to notify thousands of drivers in the state for a year that hackers stole their personal information.More >>
    Pennsylvania's attorney general is suing the ride-hailing company Uber, saying it broke state law when it failed to notify thousands of drivers in the state for a year that hackers stole their personal information.More >>

  • Storm leaves California with just 39 percent average snow

    Storm leaves California with just 39 percent average snow

    Monday, March 5 2018 3:00 AM EST2018-03-05 08:00:47 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 7:06 AM EST2018-03-06 12:06:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2018 file photo, Frank Gehrke, chief of the California Cooperative Snow Surveys Program for the Department of Water Resources, leaves a snow covered meadow after conducting the second snow surve...(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2018 file photo, Frank Gehrke, chief of the California Cooperative Snow Surveys Program for the Department of Water Resources, leaves a snow covered meadow after conducting the second snow surve...
    Welcome drifts of fresh snow await California's water managers on their late-winter survey of the Sierra Nevada snowpack.More >>
    Welcome drifts of fresh snow await California's water managers on their late-winter survey of the Sierra Nevada snowpack.More >>

  • Alaska city moose count relies on tips, DNA-extracting darts

    Alaska city moose count relies on tips, DNA-extracting darts

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 3:01 AM EST2018-03-06 08:01:08 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 7:06 AM EST2018-03-06 12:06:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Dan Joling). In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, photo, Dave Battle of the Alaska Department Fish and Game waits for a moose to move off after firing a dart into its side that's designed to obtain a skin sample in Anchorage, Alaska. Flight rules o...(AP Photo/Dan Joling). In this Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, photo, Dave Battle of the Alaska Department Fish and Game waits for a moose to move off after firing a dart into its side that's designed to obtain a skin sample in Anchorage, Alaska. Flight rules o...
    Alaska moose biologists are experimenting with a new way to survey moose in the state's largest city.More >>
    Alaska moose biologists are experimenting with a new way to survey moose in the state's largest city.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly