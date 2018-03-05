UA students from Parkland, Florida honor shooting victims

University of Alabama students gathered Monday night to remember the 17 killed in the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.



It was especially special for some, more than others because the students that helped organize the vigil graduated from that school where the shooting happened.



Dozens showed up to the candlelight vigil at the Ferguson Center.



Those students from Parkland spoke and gathered in front of the crowd.



After a moment of silence, students lifted their candles in remembrance of the 17 victims killed.



“It was really.. I don't know even know the word to describe it. It was just absolutely tremendous because I haven't been able to be home yet and I haven't been able to unite with a bunch of my alum or my graduating class or little brother. So it was really nice seeing everyone standing together and standing here for our home,” said UA student Nicole Serwinowski.



Some of the UA students from Parkland plan on visiting during spring break.



Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.