Northport councilor resigns

Northport District 1 Councilman, Lee Boozer, resigns due to health reasons.
Mayor Donna Aaron announced his decision tonight. His seat was left empty at the council meeting.
Mayor Aaron says the way to fill the vacant position hasn't been discussed yet.
Boozer's resignation was official February 28th.
Boozer replaced Dennis Hambright who died unexpectedly. Lee Boozer's term was to end in 2 and a half years.
