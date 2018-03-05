The Latest: AP video appears to show alleged Oscar thief

(AP Photo/Jeff Turner). This Sunday, March 4, 2018, still image from AP video appears to show the man who authorities say stole Frances McDormand's best actress Oscar walking out of the official Academy Awards after-party in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Latest on the arrest of a man accused of stealing Frances McDormand's best actress Oscar statuette (all times local):

7:30 p.m.

Video captured by The Associated Press appears to show the man who authorities say stole Frances McDormand's best actress Oscar walking out of the official Academy Awards after-party.

The video, shot late Sunday night as many guests were leaving the Governors Ball, shows a man in a tuxedo who appears to be 47-year-old Terry Bryant holding an Oscar statuette highly and proudly as an onlooker cheers.

Walking quickly, he nearly bumps into a woman before letting her pass, then quickly glances around him before walking out of frame. He's prominently holding the Oscar the entire time.

Los Angeles police say Bryant had a ticket for the ball and he quickly yielded it when confronted by officers.

Bryant remains in jail on $20,000 bail.

10 a.m.

Los Angeles police say a man has been arrested for stealing Frances McDormand's Oscars trophy after the Academy Awards.

Officer Rosario Herrera, a police spokeswoman, says 47-year-old Terry Bryant was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of felony grand theft. She says he was being held on $20,000 bail Monday morning.

Authorities say the Oscar was allegedly stolen during the Governors Ball after party. Herrera said Bryant had a ticket for the event.

McDormand received the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

A telephone number for Bryant couldn't immediately be located and it wasn't clear if had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

