The Latest: AP video appears to show alleged Oscar thief

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Latest on the arrest of a man accused of stealing Frances McDormand's best actress Oscar statuette (all times local):

7:30 p.m.

Video captured by The Associated Press appears to show the man who authorities say stole Frances McDormand's best actress Oscar walking out of the official Academy Awards after-party.

The video, shot late Sunday night as many guests were leaving the Governors Ball, shows a man in a tuxedo who appears to be 47-year-old Terry Bryant holding an Oscar statuette highly and proudly as an onlooker cheers.

Walking quickly, he nearly bumps into a woman before letting her pass, then quickly glances around him before walking out of frame. He's prominently holding the Oscar the entire time.

Los Angeles police say Bryant had a ticket for the ball and he quickly yielded it when confronted by officers.

Bryant remains in jail on $20,000 bail.

10 a.m.

Los Angeles police say a man has been arrested for stealing Frances McDormand's Oscars trophy after the Academy Awards.

Officer Rosario Herrera, a police spokeswoman, says 47-year-old Terry Bryant was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of felony grand theft. She says he was being held on $20,000 bail Monday morning.

Authorities say the Oscar was allegedly stolen during the Governors Ball after party. Herrera said Bryant had a ticket for the event.

McDormand received the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."

A telephone number for Bryant couldn't immediately be located and it wasn't clear if had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

