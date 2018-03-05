UAB and Red Cross hold blood drive to honor heroes

UAB is one of the largest users of blood supplied by the Red Cross. (Source: WBRC)

UAB and the American Red Cross partnered together to hold a blood drive in honor of our heroes.

Over 300 people donated blood since last Monday in honor of military veterans and first responders.

UAB is one of the largest users of blood supplied by the Red Cross, using over 30,000 units of blood a year.

"I work in the recovery room, so we give a lot of blood after large surgeries," said Registered Nurse Jessie Pino. "So it is something that I see we use very often, and we're also notified when there's a shortage, which is quite often as well."

If you didn't get a chance to donate Monday, you can donate blood Tuesday starting at 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at UAB Highlands.

