Police: Alabama man captured in Florida after fatal shooting

FLORALA, Ala. (AP) - Police say a man who shot a South Carolina man during an argument at an Alabama restaurant has been charged with murder.

Florala police Chief Sonny Bedsole tells news outlets 24-year-old Mobile resident Phillip George Parker was arrested during a traffic stop in Walton County, Florida on Sunday hours after fleeing the Huddle House restaurant where he shot 31-year-old Spartanburg resident Tekevious Darrell Best.

Bedsole says Parker's girlfriend and Best have two children. She and Best got into an argument over visitation rights when he arrived early. The argument continued and escalated into a shooting when Parker and Best saw each other at the Huddle House. Best died while being transported to a medical helicopter.

Parker is awaiting extradition to Covington County. It is unclear if he has a lawyer.

