FIRST ALERT: Periods of heavy rainfall overnight

Rain is moving into the area Monday evening. The rain will be heavy at times with an occasional thunderstorm. No severe weather is in the forecast.

We will see some lingering rain through at least 8 am - especially East Alabama. Give yourself a bit more time during the morning drive. The sky will clear during the afternoon giving way to some sunshine. Highs will reach the mid-60s. The evening will be mostly clear with lows around 39.

The pattern is trending cooler for the rest of the week with sunshine expected through Friday. Wednesday will be cool with highs in the mid-50s. You will have to break out the jackets and coats for Thursday and Friday.

FIRST ALERT: Morning lows will fall to near freezing by Thursday and Friday mornings. Expect frost with temperatures ranging between 30 and 33 degrees. Highs Thursday will reach the lower 50s with temperatures Friday in the lower 60s.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.