UPDATE: Pedestrian struck and killed on Interstate 20/59 identified

Authorities have released the name of the person who was struck and killed on Interstate 20/59 late Monday evening.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as Lindsey Hope Morgan of Mulga. She was 22.

Officers from the west precinct were dispatched to the scene on I-59 North about a half mile before the Arkadelphia exit.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue also responded. Morgan was pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation showed Morgan was hit by multiple vehicles while standing in the travel lanes of the roadway.

If anyone witnessed the accident, please contact Officer Frank Foster at 205-254-2682.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.