Police investigating death of pedestrian struck on Interstate 20/59

Authorities confirmed a woman was struck and killed on Interstate 20/59 late Monday evening.

Officers from the west precinct were dispatched to the scene on I-59 North about a half mile before the Arkadelphia exit.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue also responded. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

A preliminary investigation showed the victim was attempting to cross the interstate when she was struck.

I-59 North is currently shut down at the Bush Boulevard exit.

If anyone witnessed the accident, please contact Officer Frank Foster at 205-254-2682.

